Crane Collision Injures Several at Austin Construction Site

At least 20 injured after two cranes collided

Multiple #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo assets responding to a reported Structural Collapse incident at 1600 Robert Browning St (09:38); ATCEMS on-scene Command advising 20+ possible patients. 6 ambulances & 2 ATCEMS Command units currently assigned. More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 16, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A “crane collision” Wednesday injured nearly two dozen people in a rapidly growing neighborhood in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

Authorities described it as a “crane collision” and a “structural collapse,” but they did not immediately provide more details.

