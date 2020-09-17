COXREELS® PC10 Series Power Cord Reel Joins UL-Approved Product Line

The PC10 Series power cord reel joins the line-up of UL Listed Certified COXREELS® products

Coxreels®, the industry leader in hose, cord, and cable reels, is excited to announce that our PC10 Series, compact power cord reel, joins our UL-approved product line in both the United States and Canada. The approval signifies that most of our power cord reels meet or exceed the minimum requirements for the prescribed product safety standards as determined by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). The new additions to Coxreels’ UL-Approved product line demonstrate Coxreels’ dedication to ensuring that each one of our products has been built to standards only depicting the utmost levels of safety, performance, and customer satisfaction.

Coxreels® PC (Power Cord) Series reels are heavy duty, industrial-grade power sources. They replace tangled extension cords and self-retract to increase safety, productivity, and efficiency. The PC Series are designed for long-lasting, hassle-free performance even under the most demanding conditions. The PC10 Series models now proudly accompany a substantial amount of Coxreels® UL-approved models within the family of PC Series power cord reel products. The new UL approvals represent Coxreels® continued commitment to meet the needs of their customers in the United States, Canada and around the globe.

Coxreels® has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality professional grade hose, cord, and cable reels since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, Coxreels® takes great pride in designing, building, and supporting all of their products right here in the U.S.A.

For further information on the Coxreels® custom products, contact Customer Service at (800) 269-7335 or visit www.coxreels.com.