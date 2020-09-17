Oakland (CA) Firefighters Extinguish Five-Alarm Fire

Oakland (CA) firefighters responded Wednesday to a fire that went to five alarms in an historic and densely populated part of Chinatown.

The department received aid from Alameda City, Alameda County, Berkeley, and Albany fire departments. More than 70 firefighters responded to the fire in the 700 Block of Webster, and there were no injuries.

Crews managed to save the structure and limit exposures, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Interim Fire Chief Melinda Drayton said the fire started in a dumpster, according to KTVU.

A unique view from above the second floor of today’s 5 Alarm fire in #Oakland Chinatown. This shot is looking at the roof of the building toward 8th and Webster. Some #OFD Crews remain on scene. Thank you to OPD and Red Cross for the support today. pic.twitter.com/efmEkJASfB — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 16, 2020

