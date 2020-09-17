Indianapolis Firefighters Respond to Three Arson Fires

By Rita Reith

It was a busy night for Indianapolis (IN) firefighters with three intentionally set fires occurring simultaneously within a 2.1 mile radius. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1071 Eugene Street and found a heavily involved structure. Two houses down at 976 Eugene St. they discovered a second house on fire. Command immediately ordered a box alarm dispatched for the second fire. Eleven minutes later, a third fire was reported at 38th and Kenwood with arriving crews reporting a fully involved vacant structure. A third box alarm was dispatched to the area with units now responding from all areas of the city.

In all, 11 engines, seven ladders, six battalion chiefs, four squads, and seven command support vehicles (about 100 total firefighters) battled the three fires, marking them all under control within 45 minutes. Indianapolis fire and police investigations ruled them all arsons.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

