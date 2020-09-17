Crews Require Backup at MO Mobile Home Fire After Hydrants Fail

KMOV/YouTube

According to a report from KMOV, faulty hydrants at the scene of an early-morning mobile home fire in Jefferson County, Missouri, forced crews to call for a second alarm.

Firefighters, who were called to the home on Creek Drive just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, called for the extra alarm when the hydrants at the complex failed. Work was reportedly being done on the systems in the mobile home park.

The mobile home’s occupants evacuated safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

