IAFF 2020 Fallen Fire Fighter Remembrance to Be Held Virtually

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold its annual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). The names of 245 firefighters and emergency medical personnel who died in the line of duty will be etched onto the Wall of Honor at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The names of the fallen will be highlighted during the virtual event, which will be broadcast online at www.iaff.org/fffm20.

“The International Association of Fire Fighters remains committed to honoring our fallen firefighters and making sure their families know their loved ones will never be forgotten,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “Though we are unable to hold our beautiful ceremony in person, the IAFF will still pause to honor our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the line of duty.”