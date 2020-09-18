West Hartford (CT) Fire Department Receives Drone Donation

FOX 61/YouTube

The West Hartford (CT) Fire Department just received a drone from the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program, according to a report from FOX 61.

This program, which aims to provide free unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to assist first responders, was began a few years ago and has donated 20 drones to departments across the country, the report said.

“These folks are risking their lives, day and night,” said Mark Langley, the CEO at Airbourne Works, a founding member of the Drone Donation Program, “and they need the best possible tools.”

Thanks to Fire Engineering advisory board member Frank Ricci on this story.

