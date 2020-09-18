EMS Training Video: Visual Laryngoscopy

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/YouTube

Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue (MDFR) placed into service the Airtraq SP that provides a single-patient, ready to use visual laryngoscope to help increase the first-pass success rate in establishing an advanced airway. Watch a training video with MDFR Captain Michael Ung on the tactic.

Amid COVID-19, there is a strong recommendation in using video laryngoscopy to obtain an airway to assist in sustaining life and providing our emergency medical services personnel the proper tool to enhance safety and limit close contact to aerosol-generation during these procedures. This video is solely for instructional purposes for the appropriate techniques to apply during the procedure.

