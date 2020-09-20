Bobcat Fire (CA) Continues to Elude Firefighters

Fueled by triple-digit heat and dry brush untouched by flames for more than 60 years, the Bobcat Fire continues to elude firefighters two weeks after it started, reports NBC News.

Fire officials point to steep terrain and changing winds as two of many factors making the wildfire east of Los Angeles especially challenging.

The cause of the Bobcat Fire, which has charred more than 91,000 acres and was 15 percent contained Saturday, has not been determined.

