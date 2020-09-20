Firefighter Goes Viral Debunking Wildfire Conspiracies

Firefighter Michael Clark went viral this week after debunking popular conspiracy theories about the wildfires on the West Coast, reports CNN.

Known as @wildlandmike on TikTok, Clark’s video debunking conspiracy theories has received millions of views.

With everything going on now — the wildfires, the Covid-19 pandemic — Clark said the last thing people need is more misinformation being spread.

