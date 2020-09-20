Honoring Their Courage and the Lives Lost

Dothan, AL – Nineteen years have passed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 2,977 people were killed during these vicious attacks. Most of those who perished were civilians except for 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who died in the World Trade Center and on the ground in New York City and 125 military personnel who died at the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. In honor of these lives, Key Fire Hose is donating $3,430 to The Terry Fund (terryfund.org). The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund is managed by firefighters and family members who volunteer their time and energy to help fellow brothers, sisters and departments in need. Key Fire Hose is also donating $1,960 to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org) in memory of the law enforcement officers and military personnel whose lives were also taken on this day. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds smart homes for injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes to many fallen first responder and Gold Star families.

Key Fire Hose is proud to partner with both the Terry Fund and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as these organizations, through their ongoing efforts, continue to aid first responders and their families with financial, educational, medical and housing support. Burke Genthner, President, Key Fire Hose, expressed, “Key Hose aims to care for those who care for us. Many struggles have arisen this year and surely there will be more challenges ahead. Taking from their example of dedication, caring and resolve, we will see each other through to a better, stronger America.”

These outstanding organizations are able to sustain their efforts through fundraising and donations from fire departments, corporate sponsors and everyday Americans like you. Please visit terryfund.org and tunnel2towers.org to see how you can help make a difference.

About Key Fire Hose, Inc.

With over three decades of service, Key Fire Hose is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of woven jacketed and rubber covered fire hose products. In striving to become the “best hose company in the world,” we’ve grown from our original 16 looms to reach triple-digit loom capacity with multiple facilities proudly based and manufacturing in southeast Alabama. For further information, please visit our web site at www.keyhose.com

The Terry Fund

Terry Farrell was a father, a husband, a brother, and a dedicated firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001, during the World Trade Center attack. The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund is managed by firefighters and family members who volunteer their time and energy to help fellow brothers, sisters and departments in need. The fund operates annually on a mere 1-3% of the total budget and sustains itself through fundraising and the donations of individuals, fire departments and corporate sponsors.

Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The mission of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is to honor the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. We honor our military, their families, and our first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. Incredibly, over the years the foundation has given over one hundred million dollars to improve the lives of military professionals and fallen first responder families.