REV Fire Group Announces Director of Operational Excellence

Ocala, FL—REV Group, a manufacturer of fire apparatus brands including E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, and Spartan Emergency Response, is proud to announce that Gary Pacilio has joined the Company as Director of Operational Excellence. Gary comes to the REV Fire Group with over 10 years’ experience in operational leadership. Over the years, he has held several leadership positions with GE and, most recently, with IDEX Corporation where he served as vice president of the Fire Suppression Group.

“We’re certainly thrilled to have Gary on board with us at the REV Fire Group,” stated Kent Tyler, president, REV Fire Group. “As we continue to further our leadership position within the fire industry it’s certainly important to attract individuals with not only deep knowledge of the fire market, but also a proven track record of driving quality, efficiency, and performance throughout all of our brands. Gary has an impressive history of delivering these types of results and I have no doubt that he will bring that same knowledge, experience, and passion to all of our employees and customers.”

Pacilio earned his bachelor of arts degree from the State University of New York and his master of science degree from Florida Institute of Technology. He is a Six Sigma Green Belt and has served as a committee chair for FAMA.

For more information, visit www.revgroup.com.