South Carolina to Launch Connected EMS, Health Data Platform with ImageTrend

LAKEVILLE, MINN. [September 21, 2020] – ImageTrend, Inc. is proud to announce that the state of South Carolina has selected ImageTrend to provide multiple solutions for the state’s health information technology. ImageTrend’s interconnected software will provide easy-to-use documentation through an industry-leading ePCR, active data monitoring for high-end analysis and reporting, streamlined licensure of EMS care providers and healthcare data interoperability.

“After an extremely competitive procurement process that lasted nearly 18 months, we are pleased to welcome ImageTrend aboard as the new EMS License Management and Data Repository system for the state of South Carolina,” said South Carolina EMS Data Division Manager Victor Grimes. “ImageTrend comes to the Palmetto State as a well-known and capable EMS vendor in 39 other states and we look forward to working with them as our new data repository and EMS research partners.”

ImageTrend’s Clinical and Research Services team will work closely with the state of South Carolina on enhancing data and extending the state’s research. Backed by experience and product success, ImageTrend’s comprehensive and scalable solutions prove to be industry leaders for EMS data technology, while remaining integrated and easy to learn.

“South Carolina is on the cutting edge of EMS research, and we are excited to partner with the state to deploy and implement multiple ImageTrend solutions magnifying their health information technology and connecting them with our Clinical and Research Services team to deliver continuous insights and meaningful research,” commented Joe Graw, ImageTrend’s President and COO.

ImageTrend was chosen from a competitive process initiated by the state’s request for proposal (RFP). The contract includes multiple integrated solutions including ImageTrend Elite™; ImageTrend License Management™; Continuum®, ImageTrend’s active data monitoring platform; Health Information Hub™; Elite Community Health™; Visual Informatics; and Vault™.

With the addition of South Carolina, 40 statewide EMS systems are powered by ImageTrend and 27 states and federal systems incorporate License Management for administration of provider licensure and credentials.

ImageTrend, Inc. is dedicated to connecting life’s most important data in the healthcare and emergency response community. ImageTrend delivers software solutions, data analytics and services for EMS, hospitals, community paramedicine (CP), critical care, fire, and preparedness to enable fully integrated patient-centric healthcare and public safety. ImageTrend’s commitment to innovation, its clients, and providing world-class implementation and support is unsurpassed. Based in Lakeville, Minn., ImageTrend combines business analysis, creative design and data driven architecture to offer scalable solutions and strategies for today and the future.