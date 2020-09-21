Podcast: The Larry Conley Radio Show

In this episode, host Larry Conley and the rest of the crew talk leadership with Chief Mick Smith. Chief Mick Smith is the Fire Chief of Riverdale, Illinois. He has been in the Fire Service since the age of 12. Chief Smith continues to learn, grow and inspire. Larry Conley and the GLUe Crew talk with this trailblazing leader about his experiences and the things that motivated him to be one of the youngest fire chiefs in his department’s history.

