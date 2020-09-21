Video: Cardiac Arrest Response Procedures During COVID-19

Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue/YouTube

The coronavirus pandemic the world is facing has drastically changed the way responders act during incidents. Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue (MDFR) is dedicated to upholding the best-practices in order to maintain a safe and effective environment for both the patient and emergency responders. Response to cardiac arrests requires engineering controls, PPE, and a slightly different approach to provide increased awareness and safety, preventing further exposures.

