Photos: Firefighters Respond to Raging Hempstead (NY) Structure Fire

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

Firefighters responded to a recent house fire in the village of Hempstead on Long Island, New York. The building served as local law offices and was heavily damaged by a raging fire on Friday evening, September 11.

Firefighters arrived at the Hilton Avenue address around 7:45 p.m. to find the second floor of the two-story house engulfed in flames.

Handlines were immediately stretched while ladder companies began search and ventilation.

Several surrounding departments were called to the scene to assist with bringing the blaze under control.

At least one firefighter was injured and transported to an area hospital.

More: firstonscenephotos.com

MORE FIRSTONSCENEPHOTOS

Photos: FDNY Units Respond to Three-Alarm Queens Fire

Photos: Fire Damages Multiple Mineola (NY) Businesses

Photos: Uniondale (NY) Firefighters Battle Fire in Multiple Businesses

Photos: Companies Battle Five-Alarm Great Neck (NY) Structure Fire