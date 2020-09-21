Gusty Forecast Threatens More Growth for WY Wildfire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gusty winds could cause more growth on a wildfire burning toward cabins and an important water supply reservoir in southeastern Wyoming, firefighters warned Monday.

The fire in Medicine Bow National Forest had burned over 21 square miles (56 square kilometers) of heavily forested, rugged terrain, according to the U.S. government’s InciWeb fire information website.

Monday’s forecast called for dry, breezy weather with gusts up to 15 mph (24 kilometers per hour) and high temperatures in the 60s (15-20 degrees Celsius).

Flames were within a couple miles (3.2 kilometers) of Rob Roy Reservoir. The reservoir is among a handful linked by pipelines that supply water to Cheyenne.

The fire also has been spreading toward Keystone, a small enclave of cabins on private land surrounded by national forest lands. Forest officials have ordered the evacuation of some 300 square miles (780 square kilometers) of forest.

The area usually would be busy with hunters at the outset of elk season.

First reported in the Savage Run Wilderness on Thursday, the fire had spread eastward into the North Platte Wilderness and other parts of the forest.