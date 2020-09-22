Kochek Introduces New, Upgraded Pistol Grip Ball Valves

Putnam, CT—Kochek Company, LLC, has announced that new, custom Scotty pistol grip ball valves are replacing its former offerings. The new Kochek ball valves in 1.0” and 1.5″ sizes are now sourced directly from Scotty® Firefighter to ensure durability and top-quality performance. To further meet the rigorous demands of the field, Kochek reengineered the Scotty models to include a lightweight aluminum full-time 360-degree female swivel on all models and aluminum male threads on most models, excluding those with 1.5” NH Male threads.

These high-flow pistol grip ball valves are compatible with most 1.0” and 1.5” threaded nozzles, allowing for flow rates up to 100 gpm. They come with a bail positioned on top, permitting reliable, smooth shut-off operation. All Kochek’s standard finishes and colors are available on the aluminum components, and laser engraving is available.

Scotty® Firefighter, a division of Scott Plastics Limited based in British Columbia, Canada, manufactures forestry hand pumps and backpacks, foam and gel systems, nozzles, wrenches, adapters, connectors, and valves. A complete product view is found at

For more information, visit www.kochek.com and www.ScottyFire.com.