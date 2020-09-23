E-ONE Provides Six Custom Typhoon™ Pumpers to Cherokee County (GA) Fire And Emergency Services

OCALA, FL—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, announces the delivery of six E-ONE® custom Typhoon rescue-pumpers for Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services in Canton, Georgia

These six E-ONE apparatus are being added to the department’s fleet of 13 Typhoon engines purchased since 2012. The E-ONE Typhoon was selected because of its cab safety and accessibility to pump, plumbing, and chassis components. Each of these pumpers has an overall length of 30’10” to meet fire station requirements and tight angles of approach.

Key features of Cherokee County’s E-ONE custom rescue-pumpers include:

Severe duty dash, engine cover, and door panels

12” vista roof for increased interior head room

Seating for six, with 3 SCBA seats

Rear wall medical cabinet with locking roll up door

Cummins L9 450-hp engine with Allison 3000 transmission

6-kW hydraulic generator for 110-V systems

LED lights for all warning, driving, and work area lighting for improved visibility in heavy traffic and nighttime operations

V-MUX electrical system with driver Vista IV display

Axis ® Smart Truck Technology

Smart Truck Technology Lowered crosslays for improved ground level access for 3 hose lays

Enclosed storage tunnel for 3 ladders, 2 pike poles, and 1 backboard

1,500-gpm Hale Qmax pump

1,030-gallon water tank

These six fire trucks will be placed in the department’s busiest stations, according to Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather.

“Through my now 34 years with this department and my first-hand experience with the E-ONE engines, I have developed the highest level of confidence that I am placing my personnel in one of the safest apparatus that can be purchased,” Prather said. “The turning radius of these trucks seem to be the best on the market. My driver operators say that the overall handling is awesome.”

“It’s truly an honor to build six more Typhoon chassis pumpers for Cherokee County,” said Joey Belle, E-ONE Vice President and General Manager. “They have a great rescue pumper design and this latest group of units has a few updates that include crosslays that are lower for easier access and increased LED scene lighting.”

For more information, visit www.e-one.com.