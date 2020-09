At 286,519 acres, the Creek Fire has become the largest single wildfire in California’s history, reports The Hill.

We want to take the time to reflect on the 26 lives that have been lost this year in the wildfires. As we continue to battle these large and devastating fires we are keeping them and their families in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/XCAbWkBkgj — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 22, 2020

The previous record was set in 2018 at 1.96 million acres. Cal Fire reports that the Creek Fire has destroyed 855 structures and damaged 71 and that the fire is currently only 32 percent contained.

