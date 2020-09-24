Fire Destroys Pasadena (TX) Storage Facility

According to a report from ABC13, more than a dozen storage facility units were destroyed by a large fire early Thursday morning in Pasadena, Texas.

Firefighters arrived to the facility in the 2600 block of Allen-Genoa near S. Houston Road to find sections of sheet metal torn from the structures as they hosed down the remaining flaming debris

No other structures appeared to be threatened by the fire. The facility appeared to contain around a dozen individual units. From the exterior, it was unclear what was contained in the units that were destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

