Firefighters Rescue Man from NC House Fire

13:34 – WEST IREDELL, STONY POINT, MONTICELLO, WEST IREDELL – STRUCTURE FIRE – CALLER REPORTING FLAMES EVERYWHERE – CALLER TRAPPED INSIDE – REPORTING MULTIPLE ANIMALS INSIDE – 131 ORIGINAL DR



UPDATE – WEST IREDELL E1 ON SCENE WITH A WORKING FIRE — Iredell Firewire (@IredellFirewire) September 21, 2020

Firefighters managed to rescue a man from a house fire Monday afternoon in Statesville, North Carolina.

Crews from multiple departments responded to the fire at 131 Original Drive, according to a social media post from Iredell Firewire App & Calls.

The Statesville Record and Landmark reported that the fire began on the building’s porch and trapped an occupant inside. Firefighters knocked down the flames and pulled the man from the home through the front door, the report said.

The man was transported to a local hospital and the structure, a single wide manufactured home, was deemed likely to be a total loss.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Searchable vs. Survivable: Educated Decision Making

MODIFIED FRONTAL ATTACK AND THE ATTACHED GARAGE FIRE

Outside-In Fires: Effective Response

The Last 500 Rescues: Just The Numbers