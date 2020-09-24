NC Deputy Chief Dies of COVID-19

A deputy chief for the Clayton (NC) Fire Department has passed away of complications related to the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Deputy Chief Jason Dean, 42, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on August 12, 2020, while working a shift at the Clayton Fire Department after exposure on the job. On August 18, 2020, Deputy Chief Dean was admitted to the hospital for complications due to COVID-19. Deputy Chief Dean remained under hospital care until September 22, 2020, when he succumbed to the virus.

He had 20 years of service.