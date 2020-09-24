Training Minutes: Post-and-Beam Wood Frame Construction

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Paul Dansbach, fire marshal for the Rutherford (NJ) Bureau of Fire Safety, examines potential firefighting concerns in a post-and-beam wood frame residence.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

Watch in the player above.

