VA Firefighter Dies After Falling Ill on the Fireground

A firefighter has passed away after becoming ill at the scene of a fire in Marion, Virginia, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

In the early morning hours of September 23, 2020, Firefighter/EMT Charles Woods, 58, responded to a residential fire with the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. Upon arrival, the occupant of the residence was secured and fire suppression activities began.

During operations, Firefighter/EMT Woods was found unresponsive in a tanker after having filled it from a nearby fire hydrant and completing several other on-scene duties. Crews at the scene immediately provided lifesaving efforts and transported Firefighter/EMT Woods to Smyth County Community Hospital. All attempts to revive Firefighter/EMT Woods, however, were not successful.

Firefighter/EMT Woods had 34 years of service.