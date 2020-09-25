Photos: Fire Crews Battle Bobcat Fire in CA

Fire photographer Rick McClure offered some photos of crews working on the lines at the Bobcat Fire near Los Angeles, California.

The wildfire has at this point burned more than 113K acres with at least 29 homes damaged or destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are battling numerous wildfires around the state, including the Creek Fire, now the largest in California’s history, and the El Dorado Fire, which killed one firefighter.

MORE RICK McCLURE

