Video: Child Restraint Device for EMS Transport

MiamiDadeFireRescue/YouTube

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) is committed to ensuring that all children transported are provided with at least the same safety measures that are mandated by law when traveling in a privately owned vehicle

To help accomplish this mission, the agency is making use of a pediatric restraint system to accommodate children from 10-100 lbs. Miami-Dade County firefighters will make every ride a safe ride, providing all necessary tools to accomplish this mission. Watch a video from the department’s EMS division above.

