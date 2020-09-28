Houston Firefighters Injured in Fall at Apartment Fire

KHOU 11/YouTube

Two firefighters were injured over the weekend while battling an apartment fire in Houston, according to reports.

A report from www.click2houston.com said crews responded early Saturday morning to a fire in the city’s Gulfton neighborhood. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from a unit on the second floor of a building in an apartment complex, and a secondary building nearby had begun catching fire.

Two members were performing search operations when they saw a door that looked like another apartment. When they stepped through the doorway, they reportedly fell from the second floor.

The members were transported, and no civilians were injured in the fire. According to KHOU, both injured firefighters were expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters also faced water supply issues in terms of locating a hydrant at the site, the report said.

