Photos: Firefighters Respond to Fire That Wrecks NY Businesses

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

At least five local businesses were destroyed by an early morning fire on Sunday morning September 27, 2020, on Covert Avenue in the village of Floral Park on Long Island, New York.

Units were called to the scene of a row of one-story taxpayers around 6:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in a restaurant.

After an initial hand line attack, master streams, and tower ladders were put in operation to battle the rapidly extending blaze.

Mutual aid companies from at least 10 communities were called to the scene to assist in bringing the incident under control.

More: firstonscenephotos.com

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Training Minutes: Tower Ladder Water Operations

The Ins and Outs of Basic Aerial Operations

Storefront Door Challenges at Taxpayer Fires

MORE FIRSTONSCENEPHOTOS

Photos: Firefighters Respond to Raging Hempstead (NY) Structure Fire

Photos: FDNY Units Respond to Three-Alarm Queens Fire

Photos: Fire Damages Multiple Mineola (NY) Businesses

Photos: Uniondale (NY) Firefighters Battle Fire in Multiple Businesses