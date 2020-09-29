Spartan Emergency Response Announces New Director of Sales

Brandon, SD—REV Group, a manufacturer of fire apparatus brands including E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, and Spartan Emergency Response (ER), is pleased to announce that Christopher (Chris) Wade has joined Spartan ER as director of sales. Previously with E-ONE for 14 years, Wade held roles of aerial sales manager and regional sales manager. Over the years, he also held prior positions with Spartan Motors and Ladder Tower, Inc.

“It’s a tremendous value to have someone of Chris’s caliber on our team,” said Mike Virnig, vice president of dales, REV Fire Group. “His strong work ethic combined with his vast experience and knowledge of the fire industry makes him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts within the Spartan ER family.”

“Joining a strong group of employees behind the distinguished lineage of the Spartan ER products is certainly exciting,” said Wade. “I look forward to being part of the team effort to supply communities with best-in-class emergency vehicles.”

Wade earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Kutztown University in Pennsylvania and his MBA from St. Joseph’s University. Chris was also a firefighter/EMT for the City of Reading, PA.

For more information, visit www.revgroup.com/rev-group-best-fire-truck-manufacturers.