Podcast: Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage



In this episode of “The Professional Volunteer Fire Department” podcast, host Tom Merrill talks with Anne and Mike Gagliano, authors of the book Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage.

Being married to a firefighter can be wonderful as you become part of a large extended family, never have to hire a moving company and pretty much anytime a home repair is needed there are others there to lend a hand. However, being married to a firefighter can also bring some challenges, and being married to a volunteer firefighter can bring some unique challenges of their own. Anne and Mike will be on hand to discuss the book and share their more than 30 years of personal experience in how marriage can thrive in the chaotic world of firefighting.

