A fire chief in West Virginia has passed away after contracting the coronavirus during a response, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

While on duty, Fire Chief Richard “Rick” Todd, 58, of the Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to an EMS call where an individual had a known case of COVID-19. Fire Chief Todd subsequently contracted the virus and passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He had 42 years of service.