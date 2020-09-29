Ammo Inside Burning VT Home Explodes, Injures Fire Chief

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — A fire chief suffered a minor injury when ammunition inside a burning home shot out and hit him, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Hinesburg, Vermont, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. No one was home at the time, WCAX-TV reported.

The ammunition that caught fire and shot out of the house delayed crews from putting the fire out, the television station reported.

The fire also damaged a neighboring home.

Investigators believe that cigarette butts found in pine needles under pine shrub sparked the fire.

