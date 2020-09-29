Drawn by Fire: Political Inferno

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

With wildfires… with fire/EMS funding… with social unrest…with civility… with COVID-19 response…with local/federal politics…with law and order…with science…with national integrity and dignity… Regardless of the political party, this cartoon has so many metaphorical meanings for me. Common sense is an endangered species whose habitat has been scorched to an unrecognizable, blackened landscape. Perhaps new life will rise from this seared terrain, but I fear it will take decades for this first seedling of rationality to grow.

STAY FIRED UP, and meet in the middle for a common understanding and empathetic embrace.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: Den of Vipers

Drawn by Fire: The Conversationalists

Drawn by Fire: Ready to Fight

Drawn by Fire: When You’re Laughing…