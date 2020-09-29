Two Children Dead After Fort Wayne (IN) House Fire

A second child has died after being pulled from a house fire last week in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to reports.

Crews arriving on scene at the September 24, 2020 fire the 3800 block of Chancery Place found one adult and three children inside the home, according to WANE.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 4:48 a.m. and had the fire under control by 5:10 a.m., a prior report said. First-arriving crews concentrated on search and were able to pull the four victims from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Searchable vs. Survivable: Educated Decision Making

Search and Rescue by the Numbers

Searching in the Flow Path

High-Target Areas for the Residential Primary Search