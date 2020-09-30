In this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Dan DeGryse and Robbie Fisher talk with special guest Ryan “Birdman” Parrott, former Navy SEAL and founder and CEO of “Sons of the Flag” and the “Birdseyeview” project, two organizations that support first responders and military personnel.
RELATED
Humpday Hangout: Straight Talk: Talking with Pat Kenny
Humpday Hangout: Straight Talk
Humpday Hangout: Straight Talk: Work-Life Balance
Humpday Hangout: Straight Talk
Humpday Hangout: Straight Talk: EAP and Peer Support Lessons Learned