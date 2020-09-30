Houston (TX) Fire Department Responds to Large East-Side House Fire

According to a report from ABC13, aerial footage showed the Houston (TX) Fire Department (HFD) battling a large house fire on the city’s east side Wednesday morning.

More than a dozen HFD units arrived at approximately 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Terminal Street near the corner of Terminal and Avenue J in the Greater East End. The home was located in a neighborhood adjacent to Union Pacific Railroad tracks and is a wood-frame structure.

Flames could be seen for miles as Skyeye flew over the scene. A 40-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation.

Fire officials believed the fire may have started from an electrical issue; according to HFD officials, a man residing at the home attempted to reset an electrical breaker that had tripped and later heard a loud noise.

