One Dead, Two Injured in Rockford (IL) Home Explosion

One person was killed and two seriously injured in a home explosion Tuesday evening in Rockford, Illinois.
Rockford (IL) firefighters responded to the scene of the blast at 2800 Lapey Street.
WTVO reported that when crews arrived on scene at around 6:40 p.m., they found two people outside the home. Debris from the blast damaged nearby residences and set one on fire, but the fire was rapidly extinguished. Officials attributed the explosion to natural gas, the report said.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Tactical Procedures for Responding to Natural Gas Emergencies
Training for Natural Gas Emergencies
Improving Response Procedures to Natural Gas Emergencies