One Dead, Two Injured in Rockford (IL) Home Explosion

#UPDATE. 2800 Lapey Street. As a result of the house explosion, we can confirm one fatality and two serious injuries. Crews will remain on scene continuing our investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/Iw7YcnF3an — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 30, 2020

One person was killed and two seriously injured in a home explosion Tuesday evening in Rockford, Illinois.

Rockford (IL) firefighters responded to the scene of the blast at 2800 Lapey Street.

WTVO reported that when crews arrived on scene at around 6:40 p.m., they found two people outside the home. Debris from the blast damaged nearby residences and set one on fire, but the fire was rapidly extinguished. Officials attributed the explosion to natural gas, the report said.

