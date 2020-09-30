FDNY Companies Rescue Multiple People from Two-Alarm Fire

Watch: Video of the fire conditions that FDNY members faced as they performed two daring roof-rope rescues in the rear of the building this morning in Washington Heights. Read more: https://t.co/RUarI9Mpeo



Video credit: Joseph John Ramos. pic.twitter.com/r1OhqNlJZT — FDNY (@FDNY) September 29, 2020

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) crews performed two rope rescues to save a number of people from a raging apartment fire earlier this week in Washington Heights, according to reports.

On September 29, 2020, FDNY members put into operation two separate life-saving ropes to access individuals trapped in sixth-floor apartments above a fire burning on the fifth floor of the building at 545 158 St., the department’s social media reported.

Exterior of Washington Heights building where rope rescues were performed. Photo courtesy FDNY PIO.

Firefighter Jose Castro of Squad 41 was lowered from the roof to the sixth floor, where it was deemed safe to remove the person through the interior. Simultaneously, Firefighter Jairo Sosa of Ladder 34 lowered Firefighter Abe Miller of Ladder 23 to the sixth floor, where he rescued a five-year-old child from the window and lowered the child safely to the ground below.

Twelve people in all were rescued at the fire. Fire marshals have determined that the fire was accidental, caused by an overloaded extension cord.

