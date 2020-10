Join Chief Bobby Halton and Draeger product specialists for a live virtual event! They will be discussing Draeger’s NFPA-compliant SCBA, live-fire training solutions, fireground gas detection, and more.

There will also be a classroom, “The Three Degrees of Mayday,” that centered around three categories or situations firefighters can find themselves in that could result in a Mayday. Learn a new perspective on Mayday and RIT operations and how to handle any Mayday situation with confidence.