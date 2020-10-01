Truck Driver Found Guilty in Crash That Killed Hanover County (VA) Fire Lieutenant

A truck driver was found guilty Wednesday in a 2018 crash that killed Hanover County (VA) Fire Lieutenant Brad Clark and injured several other firefighters, according to reports.

WTVR reported that tractor-trailer driver Lester Labarge faces up to 11 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in Hanover County Circuit Court.

The crash that killed Lieutenant Clark occurred October 11, 2018, when his unit, Engine 6, was responding to a prior accident in the wake of Tropical Storm Michael. After seeing the tractor-trailer hurtling toward them, Lieutenant Clark managed to warn his crew of the impending danger, saving lives. He was posthumously awarded the 2019 Courage and Valor Award at FDIC International 2019.

