Firefighter in Serious Condition After COVID-19 Outbreak Hits MA Department

According to a report from WHDH, an Attleboro (MA) Fire Department (AFD) member has been hospitalized in serious condition and several others are now quarantining after all tested positive for COVID-19 amid a recent outbreak.

Eleven AFD members—nine firefighters and two dispatchers —have been infected by the virus, according to Mayor Paul Heroux and AFD Chief Scott Lachance.

The release stated that most of the infected members are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, but one firefighter has become seriously ill and is in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

The outbreak was said to be “largely isolated” to one shift at the Union Street station.

The entire department, including all stations, have since been professionally sanitized and employees continue to be aggressively tested. Air filtration systems are also being installed.

There has been no disruption to the department’s ability to provide emergency services, officials said.

The department is currently working with the city health officials to conduct contact tracing and take precautions to keep residents safe.

Attleboro has recorded 60 positive cases in the past two weeks, and the city is now among 23 “high-risk” communities in the state of Massachusetts.

