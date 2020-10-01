REV Fire Group™ Establishes Dealer Development Organization Headed Up by Stephen Carleton

Ocala, FL—REV Fire Group, manufacturer of fire apparatus brands including E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara®, and Spartan Emergency Response®, announces the creation of its Dealer Development Organization, a new area of focus within the group. Stephen Carleton, previously director of sales for Spartan Emergency Response, will lead the team as director of dealer development and report to Mike Virnig, REV Fire Group’s vice president of sales.

Under Carleton’s leadership, the Dealer Development team will work to strengthen the network of dealers among the REV Fire brands, build enhanced sales and service training programs, and collaborate with channel partners to achieve sustainable growth.

“The success and sustainable growth of each REV Fire brand is tied directly to the success of our dealers,” said Virnig. “We are very pleased to have Stephen with his extensive dealer experience lead the collaboration between the two parties and the new focus on strengthening our dealers.”

Prior to his transition within REV Fire Group, Carleton has had a long career in the emergency vehicle industry, including serving as a volunteer and paid firefighter from 1988. He wrote apparatus specs for Casco Industries before joining Metro Fire Apparatus Specialists as general manager of the dealership. From there, he was a regional manager of SVI Trucks, followed by director sales at emergency vehicle group and director of sales at KME.

For more information, visit www.revgroup.com/rev-group-best-fire-truck-manufacturers.