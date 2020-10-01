In Time of Pandemic, NFFF Pays Tribute to Fallen Firefighters

NFFF/YouTube

This Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 10:00 am EDT, the lives of 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 firefighters who died in previous years will be remembered in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s (NFFF) production of America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters. This 45-minute special will be available to watch on www.firehero.org and through the NFFF’s social media platforms.

On the evening of October 3rd, there will be an Honor Guard standing watch at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial throughout the night until late Sunday morning when the National Tribute ends. The Honor Guard can be seen by going to the NFFF Webcam at https://www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighters/memorial-park/live-cam/. In addition, landmarks across the U.S., including buildings, bridges, fire stations, and homes will light up in “red” to honor America’s fallen firefighters as part of the Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters program. On October 4th, America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters begins with bells ringing across the country in honor of our fallen firefighters through our Bells Across America for Fallen Firefighters program. For more information on how you can take part in these programs, visit www.firehero.org.

More information:

To stream the event, visit www.firehero.org

For a complete list by state of fallen firefighters being honored and a widget to display their information on your website, visit media.firehero.org for details.

For a listing of Light the Night for Fallen Firefighter participants, visit https://www.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/about/light-night-fallen-firefighters/

We want to remind the public and the nation’s fire service that the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial is closed to the public due to the restrictions related to COVID-19.

A reminder that there will be no access to the memorial until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.