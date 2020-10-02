Boston Firefighters Control Three-Alarm Fire

Boston (MA) firefighters responded early Friday to a structure fire that went to three alarms in the Dorchester section of the city, according to reports.

Crews found heavy fire showing in the rear on the first and second floors of 34 Stanley Street, prompting a second-alarm assignment, according to the department’s Twitter account.

The fire then traveled to the roof of the three-story occupied building. A third alarm was called for additional personnel.

There were no injuries reported, however 20 adults and 17 children were displaced by the fire. Damages were estimated at a million dollars.

Photo courtesy Boston PIO

Photo courtesy Boston PIO

