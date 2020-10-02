Hackensack (NJ) Firefighters Rescue Worker Injured at Construction Site

Hackensack (NJ) firefighters rescued a worker yesterday from a construction site in the city. Fire photographer Tony Greco provided some photos and video from the incident scene.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, members of the third platoon Rescue 1, Ladder 1, Engine 2, Deputy 3 Car 2, and Hackensack UMC BLS and ALS responded to a construction site on Atlantic Street for a worker who was injured on the fourth floor. The worker had been struck with a steel I-beam in the lower extremities.

Members of the Hackensack Fire Department and Hackensack UMC BLS packaged the patient for removal. The patient was removed via crane and a man basket to the ambulance waiting on the street below. The rescue operation lasted 20 minutes, and the patient was transported to Hackensack UMC.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Emergency Access to Construction Job Sites

Construction Concerns: Construction Site Response

Technical Rescue Response: Awareness First for Safety

Construction Concerns: Construction Job Site Hazards