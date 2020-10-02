Two Injured in Massive Fire at UT Meatpacking Plant

According to a report from KSL, a large fire at the West Liberty Foods plant near 705 N. 2000 West in Tremonton, Utah, Friday morning force nearby residents to evacuate.

Fire crews from Garland, Tremonton, Fielding, and Brigham City were responding to the blaze, according to a Facebook post from the Garland Fire Department.

Garland, Tremonton, Fielding, & Brigham Fire are currently on scene of a working structure fire at West Liberty Foods in Tremonton. PIO inquiries will be Tremonton Fire. Posted by Garland Fire Department on Friday, October 2, 2020 Garland (UT) Fire Department/FaceBook

Neighbors are being evacuated as a precaution because ammonia tanks at the plant could explode.

ALSO

Video: TIC Use at Asphalt Plant Fire

Incident Report: Chattanooga plant fire

Chemical Plant Fire