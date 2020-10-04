Watch: America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters

Join us on October 4, 2020 at
10:00 a.m. EDT
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Our volunteers, staff and Board of Directors evaluated many options to continue the tradition of gathering in front of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial this October. While we are disappointed to postpone the 2020 National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend events, it is important to know that the nation’s fallen firefighters will not be forgotten. On October 4, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will broadcast a National Tribute to honor America’s Fallen Firefighters.
- Ring Out in Support for Fallen Firefighters and Their Families – Even during these extraordinary times, we find comfort and hope in coming together to support one another. This fall, communities can join us for the tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty while protecting our neighborhoods. During this annual tribute, communities, faith congregations, and fire departments ring their bells on the weekend of the national tribute for fallen firefighters.
- Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters to Shine Bright in 2020 – Even though we cannot be together in Emmitsburg this fall for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, it is more important than ever to show our Fire Hero Families and firefighters that we will always honor and remember our nation's heroes. The Foundation invites individuals, communities, organizations, landmarks, and fire departments to join us for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.
