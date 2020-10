Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and his team cooked for firefighters working the Glass Fire, reports Fox 26 News.

A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to #GlassFire base camp! He made a lot of people very happy & full today! 😋 pic.twitter.com/kqlTbyYpoO — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 3, 2020

Firefighters ate pasta and salad and some the opportunity to grab a photo with the chef.

CAL FIRE tweeted that the Glass Fire remains 15% contained and is 63,450 acres.

