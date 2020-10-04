Glass Fire (CA) Containment Reaches 15 Percent

Cal Fire stated in a Saturday update that the Glass Fire is now at 15 percent containment at 63,450 acres, reports SF Gate.

The fire has not caused injury or death but has destroyed hundreds of homes, with 28,000 structures still threatened.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said that weather is expected to assist firefighters’ efforts as winds are forecasted to not be very bad. There had been some trouble recently getting aircraft in the air because of poor visibility.

Steep terrain has also proved a challenge to firefighters.

